NAHL Group
(OTCPK:NHLPF)
0.528
00
At close: Apr 28
52 Week High/Low0.53 - 0.53
Open / Close- / -
Mkt Cap24.5M
P/E141
50d Avg. Price0.53
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
NAHL Group (OTC:NHLPF), Dividends

NAHL Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NAHL Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.23%

Annual Dividend

$0.0842

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
NAHL Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NAHL Group (NHLPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NAHL Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on October 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own NAHL Group (NHLPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NAHL Group (NHLPF). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next NAHL Group (NHLPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NAHL Group (NHLPF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on October 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for NAHL Group (OTCPK:NHLPF)?
A

NAHL Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NAHL Group (NHLPF) was $0.04 and was paid out next on October 31, 2018.

