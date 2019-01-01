QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 0.69
Mkt Cap
31.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
NAHL Group PLC is a consumer marketing business company. The company operates in the UK personal injury market, advertising through its core brand - National Accident Helpline. Its segment includes Consumer Legal services; Critical Care; Group and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Consumer Legal services segment.

NAHL Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NAHL Group (NHLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NAHL Group (OTCPK: NHLPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NAHL Group's (NHLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NAHL Group.

Q

What is the target price for NAHL Group (NHLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NAHL Group

Q

Current Stock Price for NAHL Group (NHLPF)?

A

The stock price for NAHL Group (OTCPK: NHLPF) is $0.675 last updated Thu Mar 25 2021 14:05:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NAHL Group (NHLPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is NAHL Group (OTCPK:NHLPF) reporting earnings?

A

NAHL Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NAHL Group (NHLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NAHL Group.

Q

What sector and industry does NAHL Group (NHLPF) operate in?

A

NAHL Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.