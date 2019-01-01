QQQ
National Healthcare Logistics Inc contracts with health care providers to provide better supply chain management, and to set up cost-sharing programs for ancillary services.

National Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Healthcare (NHLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Healthcare (OTCPK: NHLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Healthcare's (NHLG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for National Healthcare (NHLG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for National Healthcare (NHLG)?

A

The stock price for National Healthcare (OTCPK: NHLG) is $0.045 last updated Today at 6:21:02 PM.

Q

Does National Healthcare (NHLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Healthcare.

Q

When is National Healthcare (OTCPK:NHLG) reporting earnings?

A

National Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Healthcare (NHLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does National Healthcare (NHLG) operate in?

A

National Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.