There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Nhale Inc is engaged in the production of herbal vaporizer pens and other legal products in the consumer space focusing on the decriminalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes, a significant trend occurring in the U.S. and around the world. Nhale is an herbal vaporizer pen in a convenient multi-use kit. The multi-purpose kit includes everything needed for vaporizing dry leaf herbs, waxes, oils and e-liquids.

Nhale Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nhale (NHLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nhale (OTCPK: NHLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nhale's (NHLE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nhale.

Q

What is the target price for Nhale (NHLE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nhale

Q

Current Stock Price for Nhale (NHLE)?

A

The stock price for Nhale (OTCPK: NHLE) is $0.03 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.

Q

Does Nhale (NHLE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nhale.

Q

When is Nhale (OTCPK:NHLE) reporting earnings?

A

Nhale does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nhale (NHLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nhale.

Q

What sector and industry does Nhale (NHLE) operate in?

A

Nhale is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.