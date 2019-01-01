ñol

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical
(OTCPK:NHKFF)
3.20
00
At close: May 18
9.7309
6.5309[204.09%]
After Hours: 7:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.2 - 4.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 70.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap225.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.9
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-164.48
Total Float-

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical (OTC:NHKFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$49B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:NHKFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:NHKFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Q
What were Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical’s (OTCPK:NHKFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

