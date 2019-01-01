ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National Health Investors
(NYSE:NHI)
59.19
0.25[0.42%]
At close: Jun 3
59.20
0.0100[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low58.46 - 59.75
52 Week High/Low50.22 - 69.23
Open / Close58.86 / 59.2
Float / Outstanding37.4M / 45.9M
Vol / Avg.251.6K / 266.2K
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E32.03
50d Avg. Price55.97
Div / Yield3.6/6.11%
Payout Ratio195.65
EPS0.18
Total Float37.4M

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), Key Statistics

National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.9B
Trailing P/E
32.03
Forward P/E
12.38
PE Ratio (TTM)
42.2
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
9.35
Price / Book (mrq)
1.83
Price / EBITDA
12.96
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.77
Earnings Yield
3.12%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.37
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
32.26
Tangible Book value per share
32.26
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.3B
Total Assets
2.8B
Total Liabilities
1.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.76
Gross Margin
95.74%
Net Margin
11.78%
EBIT Margin
24.96%
EBITDA Margin
50.58%
Operating Margin
21.47%