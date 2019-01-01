NorthStar Healthcare Income Inc is a real estate investment trust. The trust is formed to acquire, originate and asset manage a diversified portfolio of equity, debt and securities investments in healthcare real estate, directly or through joint ventures, with a focus on the mid-acuity seniors housing sector, such as assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and independent living facilities and continuing care retirement communities. It also invests in other healthcare property types, including medical office buildings, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and ancillary healthcare services businesses. The trust operates in five segments namely Direct Investments - Net Lease; Direct Investments - Operating; Unconsolidated Investments; Debt and Securities Investments; and Corporate.