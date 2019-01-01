QQQ
NorthStar Healthcare Income Inc is a real estate investment trust. The trust is formed to acquire, originate and asset manage a diversified portfolio of equity, debt and securities investments in healthcare real estate, directly or through joint ventures, with a focus on the mid-acuity seniors housing sector, such as assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and independent living facilities and continuing care retirement communities. It also invests in other healthcare property types, including medical office buildings, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and ancillary healthcare services businesses. The trust operates in five segments namely Direct Investments - Net Lease; Direct Investments - Operating; Unconsolidated Investments; Debt and Securities Investments; and Corporate.

NorthStar Healthcare Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NorthStar Healthcare Inc (NHHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NorthStar Healthcare Inc (OTCPK: NHHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NorthStar Healthcare Inc's (NHHS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NorthStar Healthcare Inc.

Q

What is the target price for NorthStar Healthcare Inc (NHHS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NorthStar Healthcare Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for NorthStar Healthcare Inc (NHHS)?

A

The stock price for NorthStar Healthcare Inc (OTCPK: NHHS) is $1.41 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:37:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NorthStar Healthcare Inc (NHHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NorthStar Healthcare Inc.

Q

When is NorthStar Healthcare Inc (OTCPK:NHHS) reporting earnings?

A

NorthStar Healthcare Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NorthStar Healthcare Inc (NHHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NorthStar Healthcare Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does NorthStar Healthcare Inc (NHHS) operate in?

A

NorthStar Healthcare Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.