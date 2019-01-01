NH Hotel Group SA is a Spanish owner and operator of hotels. The company reports turnover across four segments: hotel occupancy, catering, meeting rooms, and rentals and other services. Hotel occupancy represents more than half consolidated turnover, with catering the next largest contributor. Hotel occupancy and catering together represent the vast majority of the company's turnover. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue domestically, followed by operations in Benelux, Germany, and Italy.