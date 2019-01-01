QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.02 - 4.02
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
435.7M
Outstanding
NH Hotel Group SA is a Spanish owner and operator of hotels. The company reports turnover across four segments: hotel occupancy, catering, meeting rooms, and rentals and other services. Hotel occupancy represents more than half consolidated turnover, with catering the next largest contributor. Hotel occupancy and catering together represent the vast majority of the company's turnover. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue domestically, followed by operations in Benelux, Germany, and Italy.

NH Hotel Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NH Hotel Group (NHHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NH Hotel Group (OTCGM: NHHEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NH Hotel Group's (NHHEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NH Hotel Group.

Q

What is the target price for NH Hotel Group (NHHEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NH Hotel Group

Q

Current Stock Price for NH Hotel Group (NHHEF)?

A

The stock price for NH Hotel Group (OTCGM: NHHEF) is $4.75 last updated Thu Dec 03 2020 15:56:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NH Hotel Group (NHHEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NH Hotel Group.

Q

When is NH Hotel Group (OTCGM:NHHEF) reporting earnings?

A

NH Hotel Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NH Hotel Group (NHHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NH Hotel Group.

Q

What sector and industry does NH Hotel Group (NHHEF) operate in?

A

NH Hotel Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.