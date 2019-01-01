ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National Healthcare
(AMEX:NHC)
70.31
0.75[1.08%]
At close: Jun 3
69.56
-0.75[-1.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low69.4 - 70.5
52 Week High/Low61.98 - 78.42
Open / Close69.42 / 70.5
Float / Outstanding12.5M / 15.5M
Vol / Avg.31.4K / 39.8K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E8.09
50d Avg. Price70.52
Div / Yield2.28/3.28%
Payout Ratio24.88
EPS0.99
Total Float12.5M

National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC), Key Statistics

National Healthcare (AMEX: NHC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1B
Trailing P/E
8.09
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.88
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.02
Price / Book (mrq)
1.19
Price / EBITDA
5.86
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.62
Earnings Yield
12.36%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.3
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
58.52
Tangible Book value per share
47.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
446M
Total Assets
1.4B
Total Liabilities
446M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.28
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
5.71%
EBIT Margin
7.72%
EBITDA Margin
11.35%
Operating Margin
5.36%