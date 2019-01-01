ñol

Nichiban Co
(OTCPK:NHBAF)
12.70
00
At close: May 25
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.7 - 12.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 20.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.3K
Mkt Cap263.2M
P/E20.14
50d Avg. Price12.7
Div / Yield0.54/4.29%
Payout Ratio36.55
EPS21.68
Total Float-

Nichiban Co (OTC:NHBAF), Key Statistics

Nichiban Co (OTC: NHBAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
174.8M
Trailing P/E
20.14
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.81
Price / Book (mrq)
0.88
Price / EBITDA
14.18
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.42
Earnings Yield
4.96%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.42
Tangible Book value per share
13.98
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
24B
Total Assets
62.9B
Total Liabilities
24B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.02
Gross Margin
32.43%
Net Margin
5.48%
EBIT Margin
7.62%
EBITDA Margin
7.62%
Operating Margin
7.52%