|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alpha Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC: NGTTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Alpha Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.
There is no analysis for Alpha Copper Corp Ordinary Shares
The stock price for Alpha Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC: NGTTF) is $0.75 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:56:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.
Alpha Copper Corp Ordinary Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Alpha Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.
Alpha Copper Corp Ordinary Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.