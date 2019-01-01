QQQ
Ngen Technologies Holdings Corp is engaged in the business of research, design, and manufacturing of proprietary 3D mobile display modules for smartphones and other telecom OEMs.

Analyst Ratings

Ngen Technologies Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ngen Technologies Hldgs (NGRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ngen Technologies Hldgs (OTCEM: NGRP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ngen Technologies Hldgs's (NGRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ngen Technologies Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Ngen Technologies Hldgs (NGRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ngen Technologies Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Ngen Technologies Hldgs (NGRP)?

A

The stock price for Ngen Technologies Hldgs (OTCEM: NGRP) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:52:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ngen Technologies Hldgs (NGRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ngen Technologies Hldgs.

Q

When is Ngen Technologies Hldgs (OTCEM:NGRP) reporting earnings?

A

Ngen Technologies Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ngen Technologies Hldgs (NGRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ngen Technologies Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Ngen Technologies Hldgs (NGRP) operate in?

A

Ngen Technologies Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.