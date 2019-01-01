QQQ
Range
0.48 - 0.57
Vol / Avg.
28.7K/134.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.77
Mkt Cap
42.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.48
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
79.3M
Outstanding
Northern Graphite Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Bissett Creek Property in Ontario, Canada. It is estimated to be the highest margin graphite deposit due to the high quality, large flake nature of its reserves.

Northern Graphite Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Graphite (NGPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Graphite (OTCPK: NGPHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northern Graphite's (NGPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Graphite (NGPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Graphite

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Graphite (NGPHF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Graphite (OTCPK: NGPHF) is $0.5337 last updated Today at 6:40:01 PM.

Q

Does Northern Graphite (NGPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Graphite.

Q

When is Northern Graphite (OTCPK:NGPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Graphite (NGPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Graphite (NGPHF) operate in?

A

Northern Graphite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.