QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NGK Spark Plug
(OTCPK:NGKSF)
15.69
00
At close: Apr 29
16.3231
0.6331[4.04%]
After Hours: 7:14AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.18 - 18.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 203.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.6K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E7.73
50d Avg. Price15.96
Div / Yield1.07/6.85%
Payout Ratio27.63
EPS83.69
Total Float-

NGK Spark Plug (OTC:NGKSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NGK Spark Plug reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$123.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of NGK Spark Plug using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

NGK Spark Plug Questions & Answers

Q
When is NGK Spark Plug (OTCPK:NGKSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for NGK Spark Plug

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NGK Spark Plug (OTCPK:NGKSF)?
A

There are no earnings for NGK Spark Plug

Q
What were NGK Spark Plug’s (OTCPK:NGKSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for NGK Spark Plug

