QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.99/5.50%
52 Wk
14.85 - 18.3
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
27.63
Open
-
P/E
7.85
EPS
83.69
Shares
203.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd is a producer of spark plugs for internal combustion engines in the automotive industry and various ceramic products and tools. Under its two brands NGK Spark Plugs and NTK Technical Ceramics, the company produces spark plugs, glow plugs, sensors, semiconductor packages, cutting tools, medical products, and fine ceramics. NGK's largest end markets are Asia including Japan, North America, and Europe. The company produces in Japan and Brazil, while subsidiaries across the globe assemble and sell parts in their respective regions. The automotive components division generates the lion's share of sales for NGK Spark Plug.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NGK Spark Plug Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NGK Spark Plug (NGKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NGK Spark Plug (OTCPK: NGKSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NGK Spark Plug's (NGKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NGK Spark Plug.

Q

What is the target price for NGK Spark Plug (NGKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NGK Spark Plug

Q

Current Stock Price for NGK Spark Plug (NGKSF)?

A

The stock price for NGK Spark Plug (OTCPK: NGKSF) is $18.02 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 15:26:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NGK Spark Plug (NGKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NGK Spark Plug.

Q

When is NGK Spark Plug (OTCPK:NGKSF) reporting earnings?

A

NGK Spark Plug does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NGK Spark Plug (NGKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NGK Spark Plug.

Q

What sector and industry does NGK Spark Plug (NGKSF) operate in?

A

NGK Spark Plug is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.