|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NOVA Gr Hldgs (OTCEM: NGHDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NOVA Gr Hldgs.
There is no analysis for NOVA Gr Hldgs
The stock price for NOVA Gr Hldgs (OTCEM: NGHDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for NOVA Gr Hldgs.
NOVA Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NOVA Gr Hldgs.
NOVA Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.