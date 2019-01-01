NOVA Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is organized into three segments. Exhibition and events include organization and sponsorship of trade shows, exhibitions, and events, provision of event planning, sub-contracting, management and ancillary services; Cultural and entertainment include the operation of cultural and entertainment comprehensive services the platform, including brand management, solution and consulting services, contracting services and entertainment solution, trading of goods, artist agency services, and product promotion services; Financing includes the provision of money lending, finance leasing, and credit factoring services. It generates a vast majority of its revenues from the cultural and entertainment segment in the PRC followed by Hong Kong.