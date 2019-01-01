QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NOVA Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is organized into three segments. Exhibition and events include organization and sponsorship of trade shows, exhibitions, and events, provision of event planning, sub-contracting, management and ancillary services; Cultural and entertainment include the operation of cultural and entertainment comprehensive services the platform, including brand management, solution and consulting services, contracting services and entertainment solution, trading of goods, artist agency services, and product promotion services; Financing includes the provision of money lending, finance leasing, and credit factoring services. It generates a vast majority of its revenues from the cultural and entertainment segment in the PRC followed by Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NOVA Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NOVA Gr Hldgs (NGHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NOVA Gr Hldgs (OTCEM: NGHDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NOVA Gr Hldgs's (NGHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NOVA Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for NOVA Gr Hldgs (NGHDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NOVA Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for NOVA Gr Hldgs (NGHDF)?

A

The stock price for NOVA Gr Hldgs (OTCEM: NGHDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NOVA Gr Hldgs (NGHDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NOVA Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is NOVA Gr Hldgs (OTCEM:NGHDF) reporting earnings?

A

NOVA Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NOVA Gr Hldgs (NGHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NOVA Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does NOVA Gr Hldgs (NGHDF) operate in?

A

NOVA Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.