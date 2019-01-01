New Global Energy Inc is a US-based sustainable agriculture and aquaculture company, focused on the aquaculture, agriculture and the health and wellness Industry. The main business of the organization is the production of sustainably raised fish and moringa. The firm is focused on the use of technology and farming techniques with the goal of increasing production and decreasing costs. It emphasizes on internal growth and growth through the acquisition of firms, assets, and properties in the green market space. The segments of the group are Sustainable agriculture, Aquaculture, and Solar energy generation.