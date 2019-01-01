ñol

NagaCorp
(OTCPK:NGCRY)
47.27
00
At close: May 25
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low41.4 - 58.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 72.4M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.4K
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price48.88
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

NagaCorp (OTC:NGCRY), Dividends

NagaCorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NagaCorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 23, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

NagaCorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NagaCorp (NGCRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NagaCorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.77 on October 15, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own NagaCorp (NGCRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NagaCorp (NGCRY). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2012 and was $0.77

Q
How much per share is the next NagaCorp (NGCRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NagaCorp (NGCRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.77 on October 15, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for NagaCorp (OTCPK:NGCRY)?
A

NagaCorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NagaCorp (NGCRY) was $0.77 and was paid out next on October 15, 2012.

