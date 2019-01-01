QQQ
Notis Global Inc is a provider of specialized services to the hemp and marijuana industry. The company pursues license rights in states where marijuana is legalized and contracts with third parties for the cultivation and dispersion of marijuana and hemp products. It consults with clients in the hemp and marijuana industry to organize, license, develop, maintain operations.

Notis Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Notis Global (NGBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Notis Global (OTC: NGBL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Notis Global's (NGBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Notis Global.

Q

What is the target price for Notis Global (NGBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Notis Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Notis Global (NGBL)?

A

The stock price for Notis Global (OTC: NGBL) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Jun 25 2021 14:29:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Notis Global (NGBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Notis Global.

Q

When is Notis Global (OTC:NGBL) reporting earnings?

A

Notis Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Notis Global (NGBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Notis Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Notis Global (NGBL) operate in?

A

Notis Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.