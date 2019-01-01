QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (OTCEM: NFSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd.'s (NFSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd..

Q

What is the target price for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd.

Q

Current Stock Price for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF)?

A

The stock price for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (OTCEM: NFSHF) is $0.63 last updated Fri Aug 14 2015 16:42:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2015.

Q

When is NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (OTCEM:NFSHF) reporting earnings?

A

NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd..

Q

What sector and industry does NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) operate in?

A

NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.