QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.68 - 4.3
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
379.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nufarm Limited is a global crop-protection company that develops, manufactures, and sells a range of crop-protection products, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Nufarm sells its products in most of the world's major agricultural regions, and operates primarily in the off-patent segment of the crop-protection market. Nufarm operates along two business lines: crop protection and seed technologies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nufarm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nufarm (NFRMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nufarm (OTC: NFRMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nufarm's (NFRMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nufarm.

Q

What is the target price for Nufarm (NFRMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nufarm

Q

Current Stock Price for Nufarm (NFRMY)?

A

The stock price for Nufarm (OTC: NFRMY) is $3.82 last updated Fri May 28 2021 19:09:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nufarm (NFRMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2018.

Q

When is Nufarm (OTC:NFRMY) reporting earnings?

A

Nufarm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nufarm (NFRMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nufarm.

Q

What sector and industry does Nufarm (NFRMY) operate in?

A

Nufarm is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.