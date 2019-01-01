Northfield Precision (OTC:NFPC), Dividends

Northfield Precision issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Northfield Precision generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northfield Precision. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on December 12, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northfield Precision (NFPC). The last dividend payout was on December 12, 2012 and was $0.25
There are no upcoming dividends for Northfield Precision (NFPC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on December 12, 2012
Northfield Precision has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Northfield Precision (NFPC) was $0.25 and was paid out next on December 12, 2012.
