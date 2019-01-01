ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BeijingWest Indus Intl
(OTCPK:NFGRF)
0.0639
00
At close: May 12
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.12
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 574.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap36.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

BeijingWest Indus Intl (OTC:NFGRF), Dividends

BeijingWest Indus Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BeijingWest Indus Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

BeijingWest Indus Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BeijingWest Indus Intl.

Q
What date did I need to own BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BeijingWest Indus Intl.

Q
How much per share is the next BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BeijingWest Indus Intl.

Q
What is the dividend yield for BeijingWest Indus Intl (OTCPK:NFGRF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BeijingWest Indus Intl.

Browse dividends on all stocks.