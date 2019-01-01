BeijingWest Industries International Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and trading of automotive parts and components. It is involved in one business segment, namely, manufacturing and sales of auto parts. The company's products include Suspension and brake products. It also provides technical services related to its products. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, United States, Mainland China, and other countries. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of its industrial products.