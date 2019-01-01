QQQ
BeijingWest Industries International Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and trading of automotive parts and components. It is involved in one business segment, namely, manufacturing and sales of auto parts. The company's products include Suspension and brake products. It also provides technical services related to its products. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, United States, Mainland China, and other countries. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of its industrial products.

BeijingWest Indus Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BeijingWest Indus Intl (OTCPK: NFGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BeijingWest Indus Intl's (NFGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BeijingWest Indus Intl.

Q

What is the target price for BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BeijingWest Indus Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF)?

A

The stock price for BeijingWest Indus Intl (OTCPK: NFGRF) is $0.08 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 16:06:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BeijingWest Indus Intl.

Q

When is BeijingWest Indus Intl (OTCPK:NFGRF) reporting earnings?

A

BeijingWest Indus Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BeijingWest Indus Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does BeijingWest Indus Intl (NFGRF) operate in?

A

BeijingWest Indus Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.