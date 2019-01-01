QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nexus Biopharma Inc is a life science company focused on the development and commercialization of a pharmaceutical preparation to treat obesity and the symptoms of type 2 diabetes. For its first product, the company has engaged Charles River Laboratories for the discovery of a small molecule drug that activates metabolic pathways to increase energy expenditure. The company's mechanism of action is believed to alter the body's metabolism to increase the burning of fat by activating the AMPK metabolic pathway, the same pathway activated by intense physical exercise.

Nexus Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexus Biopharma (NEXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexus Biopharma (OTC: NEXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexus Biopharma's (NEXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexus Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Nexus Biopharma (NEXS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nexus Biopharma (OTC: NEXS) was reported by Wedbush on March 29, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NEXS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexus Biopharma (NEXS)?

A

The stock price for Nexus Biopharma (OTC: NEXS) is $0.0103 last updated Fri Jun 25 2021 16:53:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexus Biopharma (NEXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexus Biopharma.

Q

When is Nexus Biopharma (OTC:NEXS) reporting earnings?

A

Nexus Biopharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexus Biopharma (NEXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexus Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexus Biopharma (NEXS) operate in?

A

Nexus Biopharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.