Nexus Biopharma Inc is a life science company focused on the development and commercialization of a pharmaceutical preparation to treat obesity and the symptoms of type 2 diabetes. For its first product, the company has engaged Charles River Laboratories for the discovery of a small molecule drug that activates metabolic pathways to increase energy expenditure. The company's mechanism of action is believed to alter the body's metabolism to increase the burning of fat by activating the AMPK metabolic pathway, the same pathway activated by intense physical exercise.