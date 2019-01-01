NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NexTier Oilfield
NexTier Oilfield Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) was reported by Piper Sandler on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting NEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.28% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) was provided by Piper Sandler, and NexTier Oilfield maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NexTier Oilfield, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NexTier Oilfield was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NexTier Oilfield (NEX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.75 to $15.00. The current price NexTier Oilfield (NEX) is trading at is $12.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
