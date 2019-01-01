QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Puxin
0.975
0.125[14.71%]
Puxin (OTC:NEWYY), Quotes and News Summary

Puxin (OTC: NEWYY)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Puxin Ltd provides education services. The company's segments consist of K-12 tutoring services and Study abroad tutoring services. Its K-12 tutoring services provide result-oriented educational services in group class settings and through personalized tutoring sessions as well as study plan tailored to fit a student's aptitude, grade level, past academic performance, future academic goals, and other pertinent factors. Study abroad tutoring services are designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries. It generates a majority of its revenue from the K-12 tutoring services segment. Geographically, it operates in PRC.
Puxin Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Puxin (NEWYY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Puxin (OTCPK: NEWYY) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Puxin's (NEWYY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Puxin.

Q
What is the target price for Puxin (NEWYY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Puxin

Q
Current Stock Price for Puxin (NEWYY)?
A

The stock price for Puxin (OTCPK: NEWYY) is $0.975 last updated May 13, 2022, 7:32 PM UTC.

Q
Does Puxin (NEWYY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puxin.

Q
When is Puxin (OTCPK:NEWYY) reporting earnings?
A

Puxin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Puxin (NEWYY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Puxin.

Q
What sector and industry does Puxin (NEWYY) operate in?
A

Puxin is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.