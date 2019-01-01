|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ: NEWTZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.50% Notes Due 2026.
There is no analysis for Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.50% Notes Due 2026
The stock price for Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ: NEWTZ) is $25.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 14, 2018.
Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.50% Notes Due 2026 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.50% Notes Due 2026.
Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.50% Notes Due 2026 is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.