Newtek Bus Servs
(NASDAQ:NEWT)
24.61
-0.18[-0.73%]
At close: Jun 3
24.99
0.3800[1.54%]
After Hours: 9:03AM EDT
Day High/Low24.42 - 24.92
52 Week High/Low22.81 - 38.78
Open / Close24.86 / 24.61
Float / Outstanding22.8M / 24.2M
Vol / Avg.113K / 170K
Mkt Cap594.6M
P/E9.05
50d Avg. Price25.43
Div / Yield3.35/13.51%
Payout Ratio120.44
EPS0.4
Total Float22.8M

Newtek Bus Servs (NASDAQ:NEWT), Dividends

Newtek Bus Servs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Newtek Bus Servs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.0%

Annual Dividend

$3.0

Last Dividend

Mar 21

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Newtek Bus Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Newtek Bus Servs (NEWT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Newtek Bus Servs (NEWT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Newtek Bus Servs ($NEWT) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Newtek Bus Servs (NEWT) shares by June 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Newtek Bus Servs (NEWT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Newtek Bus Servs (NEWT) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.75

Q
What is the dividend yield for Newtek Bus Servs (NASDAQ:NEWT)?
A

The most current yield for Newtek Bus Servs (NEWT) is 11.65% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

