New England Power
(OTCPK:NEWEN)
108.0001
-1.4999[-1.37%]
At close: Jun 3

New England Power (OTC:NEWEN), Dividends

New England Power issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash New England Power generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.00%

Annual Dividend

$6.0

Last Dividend

Sep 17, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

New England Power Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next New England Power (NEWEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New England Power.

Q
What date did I need to own New England Power (NEWEN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New England Power (NEWEN). The last dividend payout was on October 1, 2018 and was $1.50

Q
How much per share is the next New England Power (NEWEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New England Power (NEWEN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on October 1, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for New England Power (OTCPK:NEWEN)?
A

The most current yield for New England Power (NEWEN) is 0.00% and is payable next on January 7, 2009

