Range
0.48 - 0.51
Vol / Avg.
145.3K/192.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
222.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.51
P/E
12.75
EPS
0.15
Shares
445.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nevada Copper Corp is a Canada-based mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties located in the United States. The company has a 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper Development Property, situated near Yerington, Nevada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nevada Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevada Copper (NEVDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevada Copper (OTCPK: NEVDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nevada Copper's (NEVDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevada Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Nevada Copper (NEVDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevada Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevada Copper (NEVDF)?

A

The stock price for Nevada Copper (OTCPK: NEVDF) is $0.498544 last updated Today at 6:31:59 PM.

Q

Does Nevada Copper (NEVDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevada Copper.

Q

When is Nevada Copper (OTCPK:NEVDF) reporting earnings?

A

Nevada Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevada Copper (NEVDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevada Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevada Copper (NEVDF) operate in?

A

Nevada Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.