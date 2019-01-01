ñol

Nabors Energy Transition
(NYSE:NETC)
9.99
0.02[0.20%]
At close: Jun 3
9.96
-0.0300[-0.30%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low9.98 - 9.99
52 Week High/Low9.86 - 10.04
Open / Close9.99 / 9.99
Float / Outstanding- / 34.5M
Vol / Avg.80.2K / 46.6K
Mkt Cap344.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Nabors Energy Transition (NYSE:NETC), Dividends

Nabors Energy Transition issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nabors Energy Transition generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 20, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nabors Energy Transition Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nabors Energy Transition. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on March 27, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nabors Energy Transition (NETC). The last dividend payout was on March 27, 2009 and was $0.00

Q
How much per share is the next Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nabors Energy Transition (NETC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on March 27, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nabors Energy Transition (NYSE:NETC)?
A

Nabors Energy Transition has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) was $0.00 and was paid out next on March 27, 2009.

