QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/114K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.86 - 10
Mkt Cap
342.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nabors Energy Transition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nabors Energy Transition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nabors Energy Transition (NYSE: NETC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nabors Energy Transition's (NETC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nabors Energy Transition.

Q

What is the target price for Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nabors Energy Transition

Q

Current Stock Price for Nabors Energy Transition (NETC)?

A

The stock price for Nabors Energy Transition (NYSE: NETC) is $9.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 27, 2009 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2009.

Q

When is Nabors Energy Transition (NYSE:NETC) reporting earnings?

A

Nabors Energy Transition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nabors Energy Transition.

Q

What sector and industry does Nabors Energy Transition (NETC) operate in?

A

Nabors Energy Transition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.