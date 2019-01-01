|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of New England Service (OTC: NESW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for New England Service.
There is no analysis for New England Service
The stock price for New England Service (OTC: NESW) is $40.5 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:58:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2018.
New England Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for New England Service.
New England Service is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.