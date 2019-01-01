QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
New England Service Co is engaged in the operation, management and financing of utility and other related activities. It offers a range of water-related services including backflow / RPD testing, fire hydrants, sub-metering and billing, among others.

New England Service Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New England Service (NESW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New England Service (OTC: NESW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New England Service's (NESW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New England Service.

Q

What is the target price for New England Service (NESW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New England Service

Q

Current Stock Price for New England Service (NESW)?

A

The stock price for New England Service (OTC: NESW) is $40.5 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:58:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New England Service (NESW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2018.

Q

When is New England Service (OTC:NESW) reporting earnings?

A

New England Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New England Service (NESW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New England Service.

Q

What sector and industry does New England Service (NESW) operate in?

A

New England Service is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.