National Energy Services Reunited Corp is a British Virgin Islands-based company engaged in providing products and services to the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and North Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has two reportable segments: Production Services including coil tubing, stimulation, and pumping, nitrogen services, completions, pipelines, cementing, laboratory services and filtration services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services including drilling and workover rigs, rig services, services, and well-testing services among others. Revenues are primarily derived from production services of an oil or natural gas well.