There is no Press for this Ticker
NuTech Energy Resources Inc is a natural gas and oil exploration development company. It has wells & property commitments in Wyoming in Powder River Basin and has developed technology to produce natural gas from coalbed methane wells without removing water.

NuTech Energy Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NuTech Energy Resources (NERG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NuTech Energy Resources (OTCEM: NERG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NuTech Energy Resources's (NERG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NuTech Energy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for NuTech Energy Resources (NERG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NuTech Energy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for NuTech Energy Resources (NERG)?

A

The stock price for NuTech Energy Resources (OTCEM: NERG) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:52:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NuTech Energy Resources (NERG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NuTech Energy Resources.

Q

When is NuTech Energy Resources (OTCEM:NERG) reporting earnings?

A

NuTech Energy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NuTech Energy Resources (NERG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NuTech Energy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does NuTech Energy Resources (NERG) operate in?

A

NuTech Energy Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.