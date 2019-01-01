NEPI Rockcastle PLC is a commercial property investor and developer. The business activities of the group are functioned through Retail, Office, Industrial, and Corporate segments. The Retail segment acquires, develops and leases retail properties in Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Serbia, and Croatia; Office segment acquires, develops and leases office properties in Romania and Slovakia; Industrial segment acquires, develops and leases industrial facilities in Romania, and Corporate segment focuses on activities related to financing expenses. The vast majority of its contracted rentable areas are occupied by large tenants and major franchises. The company generates revenue from rent and expense recovery.