QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
NEPI Rockcastle PLC is a commercial property investor and developer. The business activities of the group are functioned through Retail, Office, Industrial, and Corporate segments. The Retail segment acquires, develops and leases retail properties in Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Serbia, and Croatia; Office segment acquires, develops and leases office properties in Romania and Slovakia; Industrial segment acquires, develops and leases industrial facilities in Romania, and Corporate segment focuses on activities related to financing expenses. The vast majority of its contracted rentable areas are occupied by large tenants and major franchises. The company generates revenue from rent and expense recovery.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target