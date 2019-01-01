ñol

New England Realty
(AMEX:NEN)
76.3241
0.3241[0.43%]
At close: Jun 2
62.34
-13.9841[-18.32%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low75.6 - 77.49
52 Week High/Low54.46 - 85
Open / Close75.6 / 76.8
Float / Outstanding- / 3.6M
Vol / Avg.0.7K / 1.4K
Mkt Cap276M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price79.68
Div / Yield1.28/1.68%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.09
Total Float-

New England Realty (AMEX:NEN), Dividends

New England Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash New England Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.55%

Annual Dividend

$1.28

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

New England Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next New England Realty (NEN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 9, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own New England Realty (NEN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for New England Realty ($NEN) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of New England Realty (NEN) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next New England Realty (NEN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for New England Realty (NEN) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.32

Q
What is the dividend yield for New England Realty (AMEX:NEN)?
A

The most current yield for New England Realty (NEN) is 1.59% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

