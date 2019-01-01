Nemetschek (OTC:NEMTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nemetschek
Nemetschek Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nemetschek (OTCEM: NEMTF) was reported by Stifel on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NEMTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nemetschek (OTCEM: NEMTF) was provided by Stifel, and Nemetschek downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nemetschek, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nemetschek was filed on October 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nemetschek (NEMTF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Nemetschek (NEMTF) is trading at is $68.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.