Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
New Energy Metals Corp is a mining company. Principally it is engaged in the business of acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties. The company is focused on the development of the Cristal Copper project located northernmost Chile, adjacent to the Peruvian border.

New Energy Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Energy Metals (NEMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Energy Metals (OTCPK: NEMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Energy Metals's (NEMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Energy Metals.

Q

What is the target price for New Energy Metals (NEMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Energy Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for New Energy Metals (NEMCF)?

A

The stock price for New Energy Metals (OTCPK: NEMCF) is $0.067 last updated Today at 5:35:25 PM.

Q

Does New Energy Metals (NEMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Energy Metals.

Q

When is New Energy Metals (OTCPK:NEMCF) reporting earnings?

A

New Energy Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Energy Metals (NEMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Energy Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does New Energy Metals (NEMCF) operate in?

A

New Energy Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.