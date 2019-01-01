QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Northstar Electronics Inc is a United States-based holding company working in the aviation, defense, and marine industries. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and maintenance in the aviation industry. It is also doing research and development on single-engine aircraft for business use.

Northstar Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northstar Electronics (NEIK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northstar Electronics (OTCEM: NEIK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northstar Electronics's (NEIK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northstar Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for Northstar Electronics (NEIK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northstar Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Northstar Electronics (NEIK)?

A

The stock price for Northstar Electronics (OTCEM: NEIK) is $0.005 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 18:39:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northstar Electronics (NEIK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northstar Electronics.

Q

When is Northstar Electronics (OTCEM:NEIK) reporting earnings?

A

Northstar Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northstar Electronics (NEIK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northstar Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Northstar Electronics (NEIK) operate in?

A

Northstar Electronics is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.