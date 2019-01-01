QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Neffs Bancorp Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. It provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services for consumers and small and mid-sized companies. The bank offers personal banking and commercial banking services. Its service portfolio comprises checking accounts, money market demand accounts, free savings and club accounts, CDs, IRAs, mobile banking, loan products, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Neffs Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neffs Bancorp (NEFBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neffs Bancorp (OTCPK: NEFBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neffs Bancorp's (NEFBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neffs Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Neffs Bancorp (NEFBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Neffs Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Neffs Bancorp (NEFBP)?

A

The stock price for Neffs Bancorp (OTCPK: NEFBP) is $307 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:33:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Neffs Bancorp (NEFBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Neffs Bancorp (OTCPK:NEFBP) reporting earnings?

A

Neffs Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neffs Bancorp (NEFBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neffs Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Neffs Bancorp (NEFBP) operate in?

A

Neffs Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.