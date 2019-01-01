|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Neffs Bancorp (OTCPK: NEFBP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Neffs Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Neffs Bancorp
The stock price for Neffs Bancorp (OTCPK: NEFBP) is $307 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:33:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $3.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.
Neffs Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Neffs Bancorp.
Neffs Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.