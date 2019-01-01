Nearmap Ltd is an Australia-based company that provides geospatial map technology, offering high quality, current, and changing PhotoMaps for government and corporate customers through its online-based mapping content. Its solutions are used in the architecture, engineering, construction, insurance, and solar, as well as government industries. Its products include Nearmap Vertical Imagery, Nearmap Oblique Imagery, Nearmap 3D Imagery, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. It has two geographical segments: Australia & New Zealand.