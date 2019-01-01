QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.95 - 1.74
Mkt Cap
480.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
502.1M
Outstanding
Nearmap Ltd is an Australia-based company that provides geospatial map technology, offering high quality, current, and changing PhotoMaps for government and corporate customers through its online-based mapping content. Its solutions are used in the architecture, engineering, construction, insurance, and solar, as well as government industries. Its products include Nearmap Vertical Imagery, Nearmap Oblique Imagery, Nearmap 3D Imagery, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. It has two geographical segments: Australia & New Zealand.

Nearmap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nearmap (NEAPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nearmap (OTCPK: NEAPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nearmap's (NEAPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nearmap.

Q

What is the target price for Nearmap (NEAPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nearmap

Q

Current Stock Price for Nearmap (NEAPF)?

A

The stock price for Nearmap (OTCPK: NEAPF) is $0.9565 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:45:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nearmap (NEAPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nearmap.

Q

When is Nearmap (OTCPK:NEAPF) reporting earnings?

A

Nearmap does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nearmap (NEAPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nearmap.

Q

What sector and industry does Nearmap (NEAPF) operate in?

A

Nearmap is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.