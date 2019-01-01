NDivision Stock (OTC:NDVNQ), Quotes and News Summary

NDivision Stock (OTC: NDVNQ)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range0.01 - 0.01
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding24.6M / 47.6M
|Vol / Avg.- / 6.4K
|Mkt Cap356.9K
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price0.01
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float24.6M
|EPS-0.02
You can purchase shares of NDivision (OTCPK: NDVNQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NDivision.
There is no analysis for NDivision
The stock price for NDivision (OTCPK: NDVNQ) is $0.0075 last updated September 12, 2022, 7:02 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for NDivision.
NDivision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NDivision.
NDivision is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.