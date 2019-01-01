ñol

NDivision
(OTCPK:NDVNQ)
$0.0075
At close: Sep 12
NDivision Stock (OTC:NDVNQ), Quotes and News Summary

NDivision Stock (OTC: NDVNQ)

Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
NDivision Inc is engaged in providing information technology services. The company is engaged in providing managed IT services and project-based professional services in information technology and selling its services directly to customers and through global service providers. The company generates revenue in the form of service fees.
NDivision Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy NDivision (NDVNQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of NDivision (OTCPK: NDVNQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are NDivision's (NDVNQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for NDivision.

Q
What is the target price for NDivision (NDVNQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for NDivision

Q
Current Stock Price for NDivision (NDVNQ)?
A

The stock price for NDivision (OTCPK: NDVNQ) is $0.0075 last updated September 12, 2022, 7:02 PM UTC.

Q
Does NDivision (NDVNQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NDivision.

Q
When is NDivision (OTCPK:NDVNQ) reporting earnings?
A

NDivision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is NDivision (NDVNQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for NDivision.

Q
What sector and industry does NDivision (NDVNQ) operate in?
A

NDivision is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.