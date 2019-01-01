QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.12 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/45K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
7.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
43.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
NDivision Inc is engaged in providing information technology services. The company is engaged in providing managed IT services and project-based professional services in information technology and selling its services directly to customers and through global service providers. The company generates revenue in the form of service fees.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NDivision Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NDivision (NDVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NDivision (OTCQB: NDVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NDivision's (NDVN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NDivision.

Q

What is the target price for NDivision (NDVN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NDivision

Q

Current Stock Price for NDivision (NDVN)?

A

The stock price for NDivision (OTCQB: NDVN) is $0.1699 last updated Today at 4:23:57 PM.

Q

Does NDivision (NDVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NDivision.

Q

When is NDivision (OTCQB:NDVN) reporting earnings?

A

NDivision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NDivision (NDVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NDivision.

Q

What sector and industry does NDivision (NDVN) operate in?

A

NDivision is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.