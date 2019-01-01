ñol

Nordson
(NASDAQ:NDSN)
220.38
-1.81[-0.81%]
At close: Jun 3
220.38
00
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
Day High/Low218.16 - 221.94
52 Week High/Low201.51 - 272.28
Open / Close220.68 / 220.38
Float / Outstanding57.4M / 57.5M
Vol / Avg.174.6K / 222.5K
Mkt Cap12.7B
P/E27
50d Avg. Price218.31
Div / Yield2.04/0.92%
Payout Ratio23.33
EPS1.9
Total Float57.4M

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), Dividends

Nordson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nordson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.98%

Annual Dividend

$2.04

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nordson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nordson (NDSN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nordson. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.51 on June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nordson (NDSN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Nordson ($NDSN) will be on June 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Nordson (NDSN) shares by May 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Nordson (NDSN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Nordson (NDSN) will be on May 23, 2022 and will be $0.51

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)?
A

Nordson has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nordson (NDSN) was $0.51 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.

