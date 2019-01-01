QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc is engaged in the development of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with around 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, the firm is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.

ENDRA Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ENDRA Life Sciences's (NDRAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ENDRA Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRAW)?

A

The stock price for ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRAW) is $0.03 last updated Today at 3:04:47 PM.

Q

Does ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENDRA Life Sciences.

Q

When is ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRAW) reporting earnings?

A

ENDRA Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ENDRA Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRAW) operate in?

A

ENDRA Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.