ENDRA Life Sciences Inc is engaged in the development of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with around 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, the firm is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.