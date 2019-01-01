Nownews Digital Media Technology Co Ltd provides various services to consumers and businesses by use of the Internet. The company's services include product advertising, news, and similar information. The company's advertising product offerings consist of the banner, button, text-link and video advertisements that appear on pages within its Website, and advertising campaign design and management services. The group offers brand advertising services in display formats on its Website, as well as performance-based online marketing solutions, such as promoted feeds on mobile or tablet. Geographically operates through the region of Taiwan and generates revenues primarily from online advertising and marketing services and news content licensing.