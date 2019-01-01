QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nownews Digital Media Technology Co Ltd provides various services to consumers and businesses by use of the Internet. The company's services include product advertising, news, and similar information. The company's advertising product offerings consist of the banner, button, text-link and video advertisements that appear on pages within its Website, and advertising campaign design and management services. The group offers brand advertising services in display formats on its Website, as well as performance-based online marketing solutions, such as promoted feeds on mobile or tablet. Geographically operates through the region of Taiwan and generates revenues primarily from online advertising and marketing services and news content licensing.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nownews Digital Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nownews Digital Media (NDMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nownews Digital Media (OTCEM: NDMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nownews Digital Media's (NDMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nownews Digital Media.

Q

What is the target price for Nownews Digital Media (NDMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nownews Digital Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Nownews Digital Media (NDMT)?

A

The stock price for Nownews Digital Media (OTCEM: NDMT) is $0.1001 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 13:31:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nownews Digital Media (NDMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nownews Digital Media.

Q

When is Nownews Digital Media (OTCEM:NDMT) reporting earnings?

A

Nownews Digital Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nownews Digital Media (NDMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nownews Digital Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Nownews Digital Media (NDMT) operate in?

A

Nownews Digital Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.