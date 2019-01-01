ñol

African Energy Metals
(OTCQB:NDENF)
0.065
00
At close: May 31
0.021
-0.044[-67.69%]
After Hours: 8:43AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.21
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 56.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.3K
Mkt Cap3.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

African Energy Metals (OTC:NDENF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

African Energy Metals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of African Energy Metals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

African Energy Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is African Energy Metals (OTCQB:NDENF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for African Energy Metals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for African Energy Metals (OTCQB:NDENF)?
A

There are no earnings for African Energy Metals

Q
What were African Energy Metals’s (OTCQB:NDENF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for African Energy Metals

