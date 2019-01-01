QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
56.2M
Outstanding
African Energy Metals Inc is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in the DRC. The company is implementing a carbon credit program complementary to mining operations.

Analyst Ratings

African Energy Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy African Energy Metals (NDENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of African Energy Metals (OTCQB: NDENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are African Energy Metals's (NDENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for African Energy Metals.

Q

What is the target price for African Energy Metals (NDENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for African Energy Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for African Energy Metals (NDENF)?

A

The stock price for African Energy Metals (OTCQB: NDENF) is $0.092 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does African Energy Metals (NDENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for African Energy Metals.

Q

When is African Energy Metals (OTCQB:NDENF) reporting earnings?

A

African Energy Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is African Energy Metals (NDENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for African Energy Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does African Energy Metals (NDENF) operate in?

A

African Energy Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.